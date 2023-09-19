Deny Trump campaign based on his actions

Editor:

After watching the evasive (non)response by 45 on Meet the Press, it should be obvious the cleanest and simplest argument for disqualification of 45 from even running for dog catcher, under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment is the delay in official executive action against the violent invasion of the capital on January 6, 2021, thereby giving aid and comfort to the insurrectionists.

The Oath of Office was taken. The rights, title, privileges and duties of the office of the president were instilled. The dereliction of duty was obvious. The delay to act in defense of the capital, inexcusable. Responsible parties must be held accountable.

There is no doubt as to when the violent breach occurred. There is not doubt when the executive branch was informed of the violence occurring at the capitol. And there is no doubt as to when the first official communique transmitted. The content of said communication and subsequent communications are public records.

The peaceful protest and respect law enforcement arguments fail logically because if that was the true intent, then immediate action would have been taken to oppose the violence.

Additionally, statements such as “we love you,” promoting incarcerated persons’ recordings (songs) and promising pardons to convicted criminals are undeniably grants of aid and comfort to enemies of these United States, convicted criminals, guilty of crimes against the capital, the constitution and democracy.

45 and all supporters of insurrectionists are disqualified from public office.

Excelsior, E Pluribus Unum, Fight Truth Decay.

Michael Stern, Argyle

[Editor’s note: Donald J. Trump was the 45th President of the U.S.]