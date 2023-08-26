Editor:

Chairperson Birkholz failed to set the record straight about the Conservative Party in her recent letter to the editor. Rather, she promoted straw-man arguments, non-sequiturs, and disrespectful descriptions of candidates and philosophies she opposes.

[To read the letter "Conservative leader sets record straight" click here.]

The record shows the local Conservative Party rarely runs actual party members on their ballot line. In nearly all cases candidates on their line are registered Republicans or Democrats. This year is an exception, with 2 actual registered Conservatives on the ballot in Queensbury, Travis Whitehead and James Dobkowski. The rest of their candidates are a mix of Republicans and Democrats. If voters wish to vote for an actual Conservative Party member I suggest they limit their vote to registered Conservatives.

I agree with chairperson Birkholz on one point, voters should visit the Conservative Party website, cpnys.org, to find out what that party stands for. I think fair minded voters will agree with me that Conservative Party positions on critical issues such as women’s rights and the environment are polar opposites to what the Democratic Party stands for.

Full disclosure, I am a Democratic candidate. Visit my Facebook page Mike Parwana for Supervisor at Large, Queensbury where I will provide a link to the Conservative Party website so you can be well informed.

Mike Parwana, Queensbury