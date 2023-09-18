I have to admit I was stunned that The Post-Star allowed a letter to be printed by a reader from Brunswick that had a ton of misinformation. The writer went on and on about Joe Biden allegedly being corrupt. Even Republicans have stated that there is no evidence to the allegations! I hope that the letter writer can provide proof positive of all this "corruption" that Joe Biden has allegedly conducted. By "proof positive,” I am talking about copies of emails, witness testimony, phone call records, television news coverage, you know…proof of crimes like the proof that has been provided for the crimes that Trump has been indicted for. I have copies of all four of Trump's indictments! Copies directly from official government sites. The letter writer should be ashamed of spreading misinformation with no proof, especially since even the Republicans who are behind this impeachment inquiry have stated they have no solid proof. You know, like they did with Hillary Clinton. Same Church, different pew. It is the "Republican way" to try to make up charges and accusations that simply don't exist, while their leader breaks the law right in front of their faces, and all of a sudden they live in the 'land of denial'. Incredibly pathetic! As far as Elise Stefanik goes, her job is to represent the State of New York, NOT the twice-impeached four time indicted, sexual abuser that is no longer the president of this country.