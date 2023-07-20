So many nasty letters to The Post-Star this morning about the newest way the paper is printed and delivered. I have read The Post-Star for many years now, and am also sad to see how it is in today's world. After being in the printing business myself for 18 years, I saw for myself the decline of printing after the internet became available to more and more people. So many started going to their computers and phones, and laptops to get the news instead of to their Post-Star tubes.

Another major problem was after the election of 2016 when a very hateful, self-centered, egotistical moron was put into office to be our supposed president. It wasn't long before he started spewing his hatred for the media to those who would listen to him. A tactic that was used by Hitler in Germany.

Let me remind the readers and complainers of this newspaper that during this time of hateful rhetoric, MANY people in this very community were SUPPORTING this liar and traitor to the point that The Post-Star was receiving death threats and had to lock their doors to keep their employees safe! Where were you letter writers then? Did you even think about these people who were only trying to do their jobs so that you had a paper to read the next day? One reporter who was covering a rally had a toy gun pointed at her by a local man who also made a verbal threat to The Post Star, which she included in her report! Where were you letter-writers then? Where was your support for your local paper and its reporters who were only doing their jobs to keep you updated on what is going on in your community?