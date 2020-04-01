I'm afraid but really not sure

Editor:
Honestly, I’m not sure how I feel about all of this. On one hand, I am afraid, that given my age and lung issues, if I get this thing it could kill me. On the other hand, I wonder if we are blowing it all out of proportion. I hope, the reality is, it's some place in the middle.
I see both believers and deniers in my midst.
I had to go to a local home improvement store yesterday and pick up a kitchen faucet that needs replacement in an apartment. It was quite busy there. I saw many couples who seemed to be shopping like there was nothing wrong, and yet at the registers, I saw plexiglass cages around the cashiers, distance markers at the checkout lines and people looking at each other with fear in their eyes. I couldn't get out of there fast enough!
I, too, have several projects here at home I would like to do while on "quarantine vacation,” but they all require shopping for supplies that aren’t necessary.
My trip to the store was necessary, something that must be taken care of now. A tenant needed a kitchen faucet. Yet, as a landlord, if they lose their job and can’t pay the rent, then I’m supposed to waive that. Not just defer it, not just waive late fees, not just allow them a payment option, but forgive it? Then, I am also required to maybe, just maybe, risk my life taking care of their needs…
I’m confused, frustrated, angry and frightened. I feel like the monkey in the middle.
Ken Wheeler, Queensbury
