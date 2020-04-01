I'm afraid but really not sure

Editor:

Honestly, I’m not sure how I feel about all of this. On one hand, I am afraid, that given my age and lung issues, if I get this thing it could kill me. On the other hand, I wonder if we are blowing it all out of proportion. I hope, the reality is, it's some place in the middle.

I see both believers and deniers in my midst.

I had to go to a local home improvement store yesterday and pick up a kitchen faucet that needs replacement in an apartment. It was quite busy there. I saw many couples who seemed to be shopping like there was nothing wrong, and yet at the registers, I saw plexiglass cages around the cashiers, distance markers at the checkout lines and people looking at each other with fear in their eyes. I couldn't get out of there fast enough!

I, too, have several projects here at home I would like to do while on "quarantine vacation,” but they all require shopping for supplies that aren’t necessary.