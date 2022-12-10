Husband-father-grandfather to local Ukrainian refugees is killed in action

To the Glens Falls Community:

In late July, we welcomed three Ukrainian women, the Kazberuks, to Glens Falls. Their decision to leave home must have been so hard. They also wrenched themselves away from their two menfolk, both of whom have been fighting in Ukraine’s eastern front, fighting for Ukraine’s freedom and fighting for democracy in the world.

On December 3, they learned the terrible news that Andrei, husband to Liudmilla, father to Anastasia and grandfather to Yelyzaveta, was killed in action in the service of his country.

As of this writing, the three women have flown to Warsaw and have driven to Kiev. Although they are in occasional communication with us, we don’t yet know their plans for the immediate future, nor do we know when or where a funeral will happen.

We were able to secure permission from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for their re-entry into the U.S., after a difficult and dramatic effort. However, we have no good idea of when they may be able to come back to Glens Falls. Imagining the difficulties of living in the Ukrainian winter while there has been such damage to the infrastructure from Russian bombs, we sure are hoping they will be able to return to us by Christmas. We would so love to comfort them by our home fires on that day.

We will post news of how they are doing on our webpage: https://www.adirondackwelcomecircle.org

If you would like to help us with the unexpected costs of this crisis, we would welcome that. You may use the “donate” button on our webpage, or you may write a check to the Adirondack Welcome Circle and send it to P.O. Box 132, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

In the meantime, please join us in sending your deepest condolences by email to: adirondackwelcomecircle@gmail.com.

If you wish, also send them the love of our whole community and assurances that our homes have become theirs. We will most gladly forward your messages.

Many thanks.

The Adirondack Welcome Circle