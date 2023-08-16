Dear Editor,

To reduce the burden of HPV‐related cancers and diseases, HPV vaccination rates need to increase locally. HPV vaccine has been proven safe and effective to prevent cancers in future generations, yet many adolescents remain unprotected.

HPV is a common virus with many different strains, of which 8 out of 10 people will get in their lifetime. Transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, many are still unaware of the risks of HPV, including HPV-related cancers for people of all genders.

Data shows that only 31.6% of children age 13 in Saratoga County have completed the 2-dose HPV vaccine series. In Warren County, 35.6% and in Washington County, only 31.7%. With decades of data proving the HPV vaccine can prevent cancers caused by HPV infection, 3 out of 10 adolescents in New York State are not getting the vaccine as recommended.

On August 2nd, NYS Department of Health endorsed the “Start at 9 Campaign” urging healthcare providers to start conversations with parents about HPV vaccine as safe and effective cancer prevention as early as age 9 at well child visits. More conversations may result in increased completion rates, and 90% of HPV-related cancers could be prevented from developing later in life.

Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) of Glens Falls Hospital’s Health Promotion Center seeks to prevent cancer in our community. Working throughout Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties, we promote local policy, systems, and environmental changes which take action against cancer. CPiA raises awareness through education about HPV vaccine as cancer prevention.

To learn more about CPiA, please visit www.takeactionagainstcancer.com. To learn more about the Start at 9 Campaign, please visit New York State HPV Coalition (nyshpv.org).

Sincerely,

Lauralee Tucker, CPiA Coordinator

Health Promotion Center at Glens Falls Hospital