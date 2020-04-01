Getting business community together helps

Editor:

The North Country Chamber of Commerce, serving more than 4,000 mostly small businesses across five counties, wishes to thank Congresswoman Stefanik, Senator Little and Assemblyman Jones for joining us in a timely and informative tele-town hall recently for the business community.

Our enterprises comprise families invested in our communities and caring about their employees. We and other chambers are playing a key role in overall communications by helping to answer their questions and connect them with various state and federal initiatives designed to help them survive this period. This call of course had a focused purpose around answering business questions and was in addition to a central role our elected reps and our Chamber are playing in overall communications, guidance, assistance and problem-solving. That we had state and federal and Republican and Democrat together is a mark of welcome teamwork we enjoy in the North Country.

Our thanks to all three for all they and other representatives are doing, and an open call to our business owners to look to their chambers for the employer and business related info and help they need. We can come through this, including our valued businesses and their role in our communities, through mutual support and teamwork. Onward and stay well.

Garry Douglas, Plattsburgh

