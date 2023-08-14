I have allowed a month of the new enhanced version of your newspaper before drawing any conclusions.

My observations:

Forrest Hartley’s column should be returned. I looked forward to reading about his simple farm like every week.

Bob Henke’s column should be returned, another column I am disappointed not to see.

The one single page of sports is generally OK, except that the Saratoga Race Track doesn’t seem to exist. There is no schedule of races or horses running for the day, and no results the following days.

Also related to the sports page, it would be nice to add box scores of baseball games.

As for the comics, which I do not read, four pages every Saturday takes up too much space.

I will take all of this into consideration when deciding to renew my subscription.

Joe Conley,

Queensbury