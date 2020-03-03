Conservatives, be careful and don't be fooled

Editor:
Conservatives should not be fooled.
The Warren County Conservative Committee has a reputation for working tirelessly to give the electorate the best possible candidates. We value our principles. With that in mind, please be aware that the WCCP has a strong vetting process whereby there are many determining factors in the decision-making process.
This election cycle, the Warren County Conservative Party Executive Committee, in accordance with our by-laws, endorsed several candidates, including Gregory V. Canale for Warren County Court Judge and Surrogate.
It is essential that the Warren County Conservative Party’s rank and file be totally aware of the identity of their endorsed candidate since petitions for the November election are currently being circulated. We urge and expect the Conservatives of Warren County to sign the petition for Gregory V. Canale for the office of Warren County Court Judge and Surrogate.
Loyalty and trust are a major part of our Conservative Party values.
There are those who wish to usurp the party’s decision and take control of our party. In other words, “steal” our Conservative Party line, for lack of a better word. Based on that, we remind the Conservatives of Warren County not to sign any petition with anyone else’s name on it for that office.
We must hold true to our ideals and maintain control of our own party if we are to be successful.
Signing petitions for endorsed candidates strengthens our position and conveys our message.
Conservatives should not be fooled by anyone else.
Carol Birkholz, Warren County Conservative Committee, NYSCP Executive Committeewoman