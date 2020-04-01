Cashiers are also taking risks

Editor:

During the last few weeks, I have gone to Walmart and M32 for necessities. I look at some people with masks, gloves and trying to social-distance themselves.

As I make my way through the aisles, people appear to be holding their breath and looking at each other as if they have skin falling off as they pass by. As I make my way to the long lines at checkout, I watch these cashiers ringing people up and putting items in bags while the customer is standing there a few feet away breathing on them and everything else in the general area. Meanwhile, the cashier stands there without a single bit of protection.

I have family and friends that I love very much who are working at the front lines of the health care system and I worry about them every day because of this terrible virus and their high risk of exposure, but what about our cashiers and grocery store personnel? They are also on the front lines.

Possibly hundreds of customers pass by them each and every day as they stand there with absolutely no protection. Every day, I hear the heartbreaking stories of our doctors, nurses, law enforcement on the front lines. I respect them and pray every day for their safety, but let’s remember also who is putting themselves in harm's way every day so we can have our necessities.