Biblical defenses don't work for Trump

Editor:
I'd like to respond to Mr. Sharkey's letter about the astonishing era of Trump. "He has made good on a number of campaign promises." I thought that would surely not include The Wall. But, "He's building that wall on the southern border, too." Ironically, that same day's paper reported on congressmen unhappy about the raiding of the Pentagon budget for just that purpose. Was it not a campaign promise, repeated ad nauseam, Mexico was going to pay for the wall? Rep. Thornberry of Texas must certainly be on the president's naughty Republican list now. It's worth a mention that a newly constructed section blew over due to high winds recently. The price of corruption?
You have free articles remaining.
Barack Obama's record is complete. He left an improving economy and more people with health insurance. President Trump's supporters want to give him a final grade after three years. He's going in the wrong direction insuring people, and I haven't heard any stock market brags lately. So, the jury's out.
If I was praising Donald Trump I might stay away from the Bible quotes. There are a good number on false witness. Proverbs 19:5 is particularly appropriate. "A false witness shall not be unpunished and he that speaketh lies shall not escape." That's especially true when you're false witnessing to Congress or the FBI as George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Michael Cohen and Roger Stone have discovered. Being punished by, God made flesh, Donald Trump are Marie Yovanovitch, Alex Vindman and others who did their duty to the American people and told the truth. The constant lies to all of us requires faith that, "the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward Justice."
Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward