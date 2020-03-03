Biblical defenses don't work for Trump

Editor:

I'd like to respond to Mr. Sharkey's letter about the astonishing era of Trump. "He has made good on a number of campaign promises." I thought that would surely not include The Wall. But, "He's building that wall on the southern border, too." Ironically, that same day's paper reported on congressmen unhappy about the raiding of the Pentagon budget for just that purpose. Was it not a campaign promise, repeated ad nauseam, Mexico was going to pay for the wall? Rep. Thornberry of Texas must certainly be on the president's naughty Republican list now. It's worth a mention that a newly constructed section blew over due to high winds recently. The price of corruption?

Barack Obama's record is complete. He left an improving economy and more people with health insurance. President Trump's supporters want to give him a final grade after three years. He's going in the wrong direction insuring people, and I haven't heard any stock market brags lately. So, the jury's out.