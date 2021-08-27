0828 letters

Scott Presler is a gay Republican operative. I can appreciate his issue with the Muslim religion, specifically the treatment of gays by Muslim nations under Sharia law.

Scott is passionate in his belief in the Republican party. He is concerned about Americans of color, suffering in the inner cities while the gates are wide open on our southern border (a subject getting scant attention in the paper).

Instead of merely reporting that a rally will take place and list the featured speaker, the reporter sensationalizes that Elise is under fire. By who? Joe Seeman and his merry band of protesters. Seeman does not represent the views of the 21st Congressional District along with many who work at the Post-Star.

Thank God the Constitution protects freedom of speech, political speech, allowing for a Stefanik rally with Mr. Presler.

Nicholas Collins, Glens Falls

Hatemonger makes the GOP look bad

So now the GOP and Stefanik are cozying up to a hate-monger who directly was involved with the insurrection of Jan. 6? Wow, Elise, I had no idea you would sink so low.