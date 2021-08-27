0828 letters

Make the bridge safe for walking
Any chance, someplace in the budget, Glens Falls could budget funds to make walking across the bridge to SGF safe? When it rains, we get soaked. When it snows ... watch out for snowplows & there is NO WAY to avoid an oncoming car if it is out of control.
We used to have concrete guards to protect walking pedestrians ... I walked that bridge every Saturday as a kid going to dance class ... would never allow a child, any age, of mine to do that today.
Why were they never replaced?
Pam Dougherty, Glens Falls
Helping people has hurt business
If you’re like me, then you have taken some time this summer to enjoy what summer is all about, rest and relaxation in your favorite vacation spot.
On vacations, everyone enjoys going out to dinner, but when you arrive they can’t seat your family, even though there are many open tables.
So, instead, you check out a small shop nearby but it’s closed because their hours are reduced. As a last resort you go to get ice cream but you have to wait in line for 45 minutes because only two people are working.
Each of these places has flyers hanging that say “short-staffed.” All of this stems from one reason, the CARES Act.
On March 27, 2020 the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was signed into law. This allowed states to provide unemployment benefits to workers affected by the pandemic who wouldn’t normally be eligible for them. During the beginning of the pandemic, the CARES Act helped provide stability for those struggling financially but it is now causing more chaos than harmony.
The unemployment wages from the CARES Act includes an added benefit of $300 a week — at first, it was $600 — which is higher than one’s normal working wage, so why go to work when you can make more money staying home? This has been many civilians’ philosophy for the past year which has, in turn, caused staff shortages across the United States.
This law is set to end on Sept. 6, 2021 but its effects on business will last for years to come.
Ella Lindheimer,
Stephentown
Lockdowns created their own casualties
I’m concerned after reading the recent letter condemning individuals who claim vaccine/mask mandates violate their God-given rights.
The author did understand how the U.S. Constitution was grounded in the edicts stated through the Magna Carta and subsequent English law (most of which was considered by ancient philosophers of most cultures). The author also acknowledges how our U.S. Supreme Court has been hesitant to declare that our Bill of Rights and other amendments should outweigh concerns regarding “the greater good.”
I’ll ignore the illogical attempt to compare gun ownership to nuclear armament and focus on the logical aspects of the author’s perspective.
With regard to masking/lockdowns, the issue is how American bureaucrats/politicians have so willingly permitted the American media to silence/censor perspectives that argue against the efficacy of such policies. Do masks work in a controlled laboratory setting? It would appear so, given the data our CDC and various other government agencies present.
However, reality paints a much more convoluted picture when we acknowledge the impracticality of assuming life can be organized to fit the controlled confines of a laboratory. Also, the economic and social fallout following lockdown politics cannot be overlooked, as findings such as the World Bank’s discovery that more than 200,000 additional infants lost their lives in lockdown-enforcing developing nations during the pandemic must be considered.
How can one claim precedent matters regarding these disastrous policies when they refuse to sift through all available data? We are supposed to learn from our historical mistakes, not blindly repeat them.
I’m glad the author understands how vaccine mandates are much grayer in nature … do businesses have the right to terminate employment based on vaccination status? Are they permitted to terminate based on pregnancy status? How about mental health/other infirmities covered under the ADA?
The civil society appears to be collapsing around us…
Eric Geisel, Putnam Station
Thankful Stefanik, Presler can protest
The bias is blatant. Elise Stefanik is being criticized for holding a rally with Scott Presler who organized constitutionally protested protests.
The Post-Star has printed story after story, purporting Trump-Russia collusion, which turned out to be totally false after a two-year investigation.
Reuters recently reported that “FBI has so far found no evidence that he or people directly around him were involved in organizing the violence, according to the four current and former law enforcement officials,” talking about Trump on Jan 6.
“Stop the Steal” rallies were more about protesting voting changes in swing states that violated the constitution’s provision that the legislatures, not the governors by fiat, determine election law. Democrats have objected to the certification of the president in 2001, 2005 and 2017.
Scott Presler is a gay Republican operative. I can appreciate his issue with the Muslim religion, specifically the treatment of gays by Muslim nations under Sharia law.
Scott is passionate in his belief in the Republican party. He is concerned about Americans of color, suffering in the inner cities while the gates are wide open on our southern border (a subject getting scant attention in the paper).
Instead of merely reporting that a rally will take place and list the featured speaker, the reporter sensationalizes that Elise is under fire. By who? Joe Seeman and his merry band of protesters. Seeman does not represent the views of the 21st Congressional District along with many who work at the Post-Star.
Thank God the Constitution protects freedom of speech, political speech, allowing for a Stefanik rally with Mr. Presler.
Nicholas Collins, Glens Falls
Hatemonger makes the GOP look bad
So now the GOP and Stefanik are cozying up to a hate-monger who directly was involved with the insurrection of Jan. 6? Wow, Elise, I had no idea you would sink so low.
How much lower do you plan on going? As a soon-to-be new mother, are these the type of people you’re going to expose your child to? When are we going to start hearing about the good work that you are supposedly doing in your new job? What have you done so far to benefit this country and make it a better place? I’m sorry ... all I hear are crickets.
Now it looks like you have a new hate promoter on your side, Chairman Carl Zeilman. My goodness, they are starting to crawl out from under rocks just to kiss your feet and help you spread even more hatred, and seem very happy to do it!
It was only a short time ago when President Biden spoke about going door to door to make sure people got their vaccines to get rid of this deadly virus, that the Republican Party was up in arms and appalled that Democrats would “force” themselves into people’s homes.
Now, the Republican Party is talking about going door to door to promote registration. Mr. Zeilman said that ‘”local Democrats are looking for any other distraction to talk about other than their own failed policies.”
Not at all, we are fighting against the lies, deceptions, and outright hatred that the Republican Party is now glorifying.
People are tired of it, and many are turning their backs on you. You are killing what used to be a good, respectable party, and now is only a shell of what it used to be. It is now a disgrace to the integrity of this country.
June Woodard, Queensbury
Elect commissioner who cares about us
The success of Saratoga Springs in recent years is due to the open space, walkable streets and byways, and the general beauty and accessibility of our urban environment.
Minita Sanghvi, who is running for finance commissioner, is the candidate we can trust to keep those values uppermost. She knows that preserving our “City in the Country” and its greenbelt is what makes Saratoga Springs such a desirable place to live.
Sanghvi is dedicated to the small businesses that are the backbone of our local economic life. She is decidedly independent of the developers who continually ask for more from City Hall than they offer in return.
Having served on the local library board and human rights commission, Minita understands what’s at stake.
Let’s not turn City Hall over to the big developers. Let’s elect a commissioner who cares about the rest of us.
Barbara Thomas,
Saratoga Springs