Editor:
What a very beautiful world! I just wanted to give a big thank you to the very nice male fair goer on behalf of a physically challenged man, whom I assist with his care. We were at the Washington County Fair last Saturday afternoon, trying our luck with one of the many games of chance. The man I was assisting was trying to horseshoe a small ring onto the top one of the many glass gallon jars just in front of him. Despite all his effort and such determination on his part, and with his only ability to throw overhand when a softer, underhanded approach is more recommended, he was disappointed and eventually unsuccessful, as most of us might be with this challenge. However, just across the table, a younger looking man found good fortune and landed a ring on one of the bottles! The attendant immediately shouted out "a winner" to all who had gathered around. It was maybe just a moment or two later when this man came over and offered his prize to the man in the wheelchair I was with. I cannot describe here, how much it meant to him and the happiness and joy that it immediately gave to him. He selected a huge gray elephant as the prize. And, in typical unselfish fashion for him, when I asked him what he wanted to do with it, he so very happily said he wanted to give it to his mother. So thank you very much to this very kind and caring man wherever you may be, and always know your act of kindness was very much appreciated in this so very beautiful world we all live in.
Jim Farrell, Lake George