Editor:
I was intrigued by the story in The Post-Star on Aug. 28, by reporter Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli, of her experience at the recent Trump rally in Glens Falls. Rallies like this are usually long on noise and the shouting of cliches, but short on reason and careful thinking. I was reminded of the old clergy joke about the preacher who accidentally dropped his sermon manuscript and it was picked up by another. He happened to glance at the sermon and noted the underlining of words and sentences such as “pause,” “smile,” “look thoughtful,” and one underlined in red, “weak point, pound the pulpit and shout!” Like my schoolmate at Boston University, Martin Luther King, I too have a dream. In the dream, one opposing candidate will say of his/her opponent, “my opposing friend is a fine, decent and honest person who I personally like. We differ on the issues, not personalities. Let’s consider the issues and then decide.”
Clayton Burgess, South Glens Falls