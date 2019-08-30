Editor:
Dumbo the flying elephant sips a cuppa with his old friend, Geppetto, at the corner Stewart’s. He regales Geppetto with the story of his most recent job offer. "Mike Pence asked me, a lifelong Republican, to head the new Space Force. What a farce! There are six people living in space right now. They all get along. What’s to enforce? I could ticket that Tesla speeding to Mars, but there’s no driver! Those hokum peddlers, Trump, Pence and Stefanik want to spend billions on bunkum and balderdash! I’m an honest Republican. I want no part of that!” Dumbo lowers his voice: "But I discovered what they don't want to fund…"
“I’m a grand old pachyderm, but I’m not dumb. Our nation was founded as a democracy: its ideal, the common good. Our federal government isn’t perfect, Geppetto. It evolves, falls back and strives forward. But now I see the ideals of our founding fathers supplanted by predatory greed. Making money has become the greatest good. Yellowstone's not a park, it's a geothermal manufactory. Me? I'm the value of my ivory. Monarchs? Butterflies are worthless in this dystopian system. People? They're tallied as labor units: throw 'em away when they fall apart! Welcome to the secret world of Elise Stefanik.”
"Stefanik intends to murder Medicare and eviscerate Social Security, piece by piece. She’ll preserve them briefly, 'for our seniors today,' she'll buy our votes with our own earned benefits! But it’s the next folks in line she'll viciously disconnect. Their roofs will fall in as their benefits die. Sadly for me, a lifetime GOP, it’s always a Republican who claims that social entitlements are too expensive, too socialist. Ironic that we loyally elect representatives who smile at us while they cruelly slash what we’ve earned. I’m the fool, Geppetto…”
Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville