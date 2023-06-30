In reference to the FW Webb development on Quaker Road , as a former member and Chairperson of the Queensbury Planning Board, I wish to register my strong objection to this idea for reasons already and well stated by previous letter writers. This smacks of the same thing we went through with the Quaker Ridge proposal a few years ago and this one I suspect could very well turn into an election issue for those polititians in favor of it. The EPA stepped in and shut the Quaker Ridge project down to the embarrassment of the then Town Board. Let us not go through that again.