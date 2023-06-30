Dear Editor,

Reference is made to the June 11th announcement. When done reading it, I had many thoughts. One was that the author or authors lacked the courage to take ownership.

An announcement of this magnitude without attribution is total cowardice. It evokes contempt and disgust.

In the middle of January of this year the purchase price of the paper was raised from two dollars to three (50%). Now the daily publication rate will be reduced by@ 57%.

And, to add salt, delivery will now be via the USPS. This means that I’ll be fortunate to receive it by late afternoon. What recourse does a subscriber have if that does not occur? Call the postmaster?

Then there is the pathetic attempt at braggadocio; i.e., the alleged 17.5% growth in digital customers. Of course, without providing the base number that the percentage is based on, the claim is meaningless.There is no mention of the stats for home subscriptions or over the counter sales. If there is a decline in the former, I will offer one possible explanation.

From November, 2022 to March, 2023, there was no delivery sixteen times! The Post-Star took payment and opted not to do the job. There is a language in the penal code for that.

But I must be the only one who has a problem with the changes. Since the June 11th article was published, there has not been one dissenting letter to the editor. The self-appointed moral compass of the community would certainly not resort to suppression.

In its entirety, your article reflects a continuing and overt disdain for your readers. Do you think that a con job cannot be recognized for what is; e.g., twice stating that we will “love” the changes. A prior editor resorted to name calling when referencing readers.

I would much rather do business straight up. That is, the changes are primarily based based on finances. Period!

The June 11th article may well be the most condescending and arrogant one that I have encountered. I can only hope that you reap the rewards.

Not that it will matter, but this is not submitted for publication. I do not wish my name anywhere near the local “daily”.

Terrence Barton

Queensbury, N.Y.