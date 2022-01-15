Guest essays

The Post-Star welcomes submission of guest opinion essays from community members who are well-versed in a particular subject and want to speak directly to readers. Essays that focus on subjects of broad community interest are appreciated. Reactions to letters, editorials and commentaries are better contained in responding letters to the editor. To be considered, email to condon@poststar.com or call 518-742-3250 in advance of writing.
