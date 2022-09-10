GUEST ESSAY: Village of Lake George mayor urges 'no' to village dissolution

Lake George Village registered voters will be asked to cast a ballot on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 12 noon-9 p.m. to determine the future of their community.

This vote is required by state Law after a petition was circulated by three town employees and filed with the village clerk. The law calls for a vote within 90 days of the filing on such an important and complex matter.

Several years ago, New York state adopted an incentive program designed to remove layers of government, particularly villages that were experiencing financing difficulty, as well as providing adequate services for a small, stagnant tax base. Some tiny villages also had problems staffing their elected and volunteer boards, including anyone running for political office.

Since 2010 there has been 41 referenda under the Empowerment Act, 17 of which resulted in a vote to dissolve. There are 534 villages in New York state.

Dissolution is so much more than just numbers. There is community pride, fiscal well-being, property tax base, village/town relations, zoning codes and local laws and several other very complex and important factors to assess and consider.

The petition was filed at the worst possible time for our village, allowing only 90 days to consider eliminating a 120-year-old, well-known and well-respected village.

Many of our largest taxpayers are extremely busy during July and August, our population swells to over 10,000 and our municipal offices are overwhelmed with a myriad of responsibilities. The vote itself and public hearings must be held during our huge car-show week when streets are crowded.

The time allowed is totally unfair to our residents who will not even get a final draft of the possible impacts from a study until three weeks prior to the vote.

Unlike the villages that have voted to dissolve, the Town and Village of Lake George has been held up as a model for municipal cooperation and shared services, saving their taxpayers over $400,000 annually.

Multiple layers of government have been eliminated, with the village operating the town’s water and sewer system, sharing the village’s fire department costs, maintaining the town’s Gateway property and pump stations. The town, in turn, operates the court system, assessment services, youth commission, all town/village lifeguards, and planning services. The town and village have three contracts that share waste collection, treatment and fire protection. Annually, the town contributes funds to the village’s free concerts, fireworks and visitors center.

The Village Hall sits on town property and the town’s recycling center is on village property, both with $1 per year leases. The only major service not shared is the highway departments, where two brothers head up the town and village, respectively.

Unlike any previous dissolution studies, the village budget is over $6,000,000, while the town is approximately $2,800,000.

Village taxpayers own the entire water system, a new $24,000,000 wastewater treatment plant, four parks, a visitors center, the village fire department, an 80-acre recreation center and dog park and 540 acres of timberland on the side of Prospect Mountain.

Village taxpayers bought out the town’s share in the highly successful Charles R. Wood Park and Festival Space and operate it with Warren County.

Due to the high importance of tourism to both the town and village of Lake George, vast differences exist in the services they offer, with village employees involved in several events from farmers markets and parades to overseeing the massive events like Americade and the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

Village employees alone have experience in water, sewage, maintaining recreation areas, restrooms, and other specialized services that now only the village needs to provide because of the vast amount of cooperation between the town and village.

Lake George Village, although small physically, is a thriving tourist community exhibiting very healthy financial statements and many revenues that small villages do not have.

Revenues annually that exceed $4,000,000 has contributed not only to a healthy surplus but a tax rate that has not increased in 10 years. Few communities can make that statement.

The independent study done by the town and village was accomplished in just two months. Town and village officials were prepared to initiate it in the fall of 2022 after the busy season and completion of the village’s wastewater plant to assess its fiscal impact.

The study assumes a savings of approximately 30% that may occur in dissolution to the village taxpayers. This is using village funds that have been accumulated through efficiencies and good government all these years.

Now, for operating a good business we are being penalized, in fact, asking to dissolve, give the money across the entire town and get stuck with the debt. It is only fair that we have decided to use some of this money, village taxpayers’ money, to reduce the debt now and put additional funds toward a 35% reduction in village taxes. It will not affect our town neighbors’ government and will continue to deliver the services village residents have come to expect.

We owe this to our employees, their families and to our constituents in the village.

The Town and Village of Lake George has worked together for over 120 years and delivered sharing of services unmatched in New York state.

There is no need to rush this decision, undergo an extremely complicated procedure and destroy all the good that has been accomplished all these years.

A vote “no” will assure all or residents of continued good government, a reduction of 35% in your tax rate and avoid a change that is not guaranteed to protect our quality of life in Lake George.