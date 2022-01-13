GUEST ESSAY: Vaccine and booster will relieve suffering directly and indirectly

Your personal freedom to decline the COVID-19 vaccine may impact you, your loved ones and your community at large. The following is my experience as a pulmonary and critical care specialist during the pandemic.

The good news is the majority of people who become ill with COVID-19 will recover. Still, your ability to work and care for your loved ones will be determined by the severity of your illness.

If you unfortunately develop severe COVID-19 pneumonia, a condition much more likely to occur in the unvaccinated population, a very different story will unfold. You will have a high chance of dying or have an extremely difficult hospital course and recovery. During your illness, you will be isolated. This disease will wear you down. You will develop shortness of breath, fatigue and sleep deprivation. You will not feel hungry, you will likely get confused, feel anxious and agitated. You may hallucinate. As your illness progresses, you will be tethered to a device that blows humidified oxygen through your nose at up to 50 liters a minute. The noise alone can be unbearable.

To maintain reasonable levels of oxygen and to support your fatiguing diaphragm, a BiPap device may also be tried. This tight-fitting mask forces pressurized oxygen into your lungs and renders your mouth and throat extremely dry. You and your nurse will become frustrated by how quickly your oxygen level falls when removing your mask for even 5 seconds to wet your mouth. This state of the illness can last for days and even weeks until your condition slowly improves, or your respiratory status worsens and you require life support by being placed on a mechanical ventilator.

Life support will require deep sedation and paralytic medication to decrease the risk of lung injury from the machine inflating your stiffened lungs. While on the ventilator, you may be placed on your stomach (prone position) for up to 18 hours a day to try and improve your chance for survival, but this treatment is not without its own risk. Some patients will develop kidney, liver and heart failure. The need for dialysis is not uncommon. Your blood clotting system often becomes dysfunctional, putting you at risk for catastrophic blood clots. You are likely to develop skin breakdown and pressure ulcers, which, if you survive, will take months to heal.

Besides your nurse and respiratory therapist, you will have daily visits from the pulmonary/critical care specialists, infectious disease specialists and hospitalists. When your doctors have time, they will call your family and provide updates. Your family will experience the cruelty of how your condition can get remarkably worse, when just the day or even hours before, things were starting to look up. This disease has no mercy. It is impossible to prepare for the gut-wrenching impact this kind of illness will have on you and your family.

Your chance for survival becomes grim the longer you remain on the ventilator. And if you do make it, you will likely need a tracheotomy as well as a surgically placed feeding tube, and you will need weeks to months of rehab.

During your illness you will be completely dependent on hospital staff. They will turn you, clean and bathe you after you defecate in your bed. If you happen to be young enough but still not improving, there are even more extreme measures that could be considered to save your life, but you will need to be transferred to a large medical center.

Your family will discuss end of life decisions with doctors who specialize in palliative care. Throughout your illness your family will experience mental exhaustion, sleep deprivation, financial worry and more. Under most circumstances, they will not be allowed into the hospital to see you. Your healthcare providers will show empathy and compassion. But they too are exhausted and overwhelmed.

There is a false narrative that the choice of being vaccinated is a personal decision and only affects the individual making that decision. In communities where this falsehood prevails, the healthcare resources are overwhelmed. There simply are not enough ICU beds, BiPap machines, ventilators, nurses, doctors, lab techs, respiratory therapists, nutritionists and the non-medical team that supports the entire system to cope with the crisis. The other vital, nonclinical hospital members such as those working in the cafeteria, laundry, housekeeping, engineering and security departments are also under a great deal of stress.

The personal choice not to get vaccinated means your hospital provides limited services for everyone not directly impacted by the illness itself. The person with the hernia in need of future repair will have to wait longer unless the hernia causes an obstruction and results in the need for emergency surgery, where the odds of post-surgical complications are higher. Patients seeking care for a flare-up of their chronic disease such as diabetes, COPD, congestive heart failure, mental health and cancer-related conditions may also experience a delay in care in a hospital overburdened with admissions due to COVID-19. Based on my experience the personal choice to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and booster will relieve the suffering of those directly and indirectly affected by this horrible disease.

Please get vaccinated.

Geoffrey Serfilippi MD FCCP is the co-director of the Intensive Care Unit at Glens Falls Hospital.

