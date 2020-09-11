We need public education, and our schools need help

But in the coming financial crunch, we are going to have set priorities as a state and a nation, and public education should be high on the list. We cannot let our schools collapse, not if we want our children and our country to have an opportunity for a prosperous future.

Schools will have to make hard choices in the next few years, and the state of New York is going to have to help. But the key to recovery from the pandemic is going to be the response of the federal government. The Paycheck Protection Program for businesses and the enhanced unemployment payments for individuals helped the country survive the shutdown, but more federal stimulus is needed now.

Congress’ failure to pass a stimulus bill with substantial aid to local governments is shameful. It could still happen and it should happen this fall, but with everything politicized to an almost unbearable degree, we’re not optimistic.

States and local governments need help, especially in New York, which was hit so hard early on by the coronavirus. Extraordinary emergency situations are supposed to compel federal aid.

It’s not enough to keep our schools open. We want our kids and grandkids to get a full and enriching education that challenges them with diverse classroom and extracurricular programs. That can’t happen without adequate funding, and the federal government has to lead the way in providing it.

Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.

