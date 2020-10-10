President failing every pandemic test

Continuing to blur the line between political campaign and suicide cult, President Trump took to multiple outlets to urge his remaining followers not to be “afraid” of the coronavirus or “let it dominate” them but rather to “beat it.” He did so after discharging himself from Walter Reed National Medical Military Center hospital and returning to the White House to doff his mask for yet another dangerous and bizarre photo op.

Many politicians lack the imagination to grasp issues until they personally experience them. Trump is that rarer specimen whose ignorance has not only survived his experience but somehow been deepened by it. The president called his illness a “school” where he “learned a lot about COVID” — at long last — but he flunked the final.

The lesson Trump thinks he learned does not take into account his access to treatments that are unavailable or scarce for other patients as well as a level of care that is atypical of the American health care system he is obsessed with further undermining. And as even his obsequious military doctor suggested, the president himself has yet to safely emerge from the period when many similar cases suddenly become life-threatening.