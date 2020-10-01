No good reasons offered for allowing guns on Kingsbury property

Of course, allowing people to swagger into the town’s offices with their guns on display would be intimidating for town employees. But allowing them to hide their guns under their jackets does not solve the problem. The way to put everyone’s mind at ease is to ban guns.

Why do some people feel that guns should be allowed anywhere people are? We love our dogs, but reasonable people understand your dog cannot go everywhere with you.

While dogs can be dangerous, they are nowhere near as dangerous as guns. Each year, a few dozen (30-50) people in the U.S. die from dog attacks. In 2017, almost 40,000 people died from being shot, and about 14,500 of those were homicides.

It is interesting, although part of a different argument, that New York, which has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country, has, with Hawaii and Massachusetts, the lowest rate of gun deaths among the 50 states.

It is also interesting and also part of a different argument that the United States has a much higher gun death rate than other developed nations.

We love our guns, our guns are killing us, and that is that.