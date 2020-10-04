It's time to start ticketing for mask violations

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is right — the time for education and encouragement is past. If you still aren’t following the state’s mask law, you should get ticketed.
We use the word “law,” because that’s what it is. In an addition to the state’s Public Health Law, effective on July 9 and in force for the duration of the state’s COVID-19 emergency, the wearing of masks over the nose and mouth was required in public places where people could not stay a safe distance away from each other.
This is not a suggestion or a recommendation. It is a valid state law, in force now, and breaking it can subject you to a fine of up to $1,000.
In the vast, cacophonous social media space, false assertions about this state law not being a law at all exist alongside other “information,” such as that masks don’t work and Ted Cruz’s father consorted with Lee Harvey Oswald.
Masks work. Mask-wearing is a big reason why some countries, like China and South Korea (1 death per 100,000 people) have been so effective in fighting off the pandemic, and other countries, like the United States and Brazil (60 deaths per 100,000 people) have been so bad at it.
Masks protect the community. Mask-wearing prevents spread of the infection from you to the people you stand near and work with and talk to during the day.
Requiring masks is like requiring sobriety while driving. It protects you, and it protects everyone else who comes in contact with you. It is fitting and proper that, in a pandemic that is sickening Americans by the thousands and killing them by the hundreds every day, the power of the law is used to diminish the carnage.
People shout a lot of nonsense about their civil rights, but we have never had a civil right to endanger others. All sorts of laws require that we do things to protect the health and safety of ourselves and other people.
The law requiring masks allows for a fine of up to $1,000 per violation, and we agree with Gov. Cuomo that it’s time for enforcement. We’re certain tickets will not be issued for gray-area violations, such as people without masks who pass close to each other on the sidewalk.
But those folks who flout the law (we’ve all spotted and tried to evade them in the supermarket) and especially those who refuse to comply when asked, should be ticketed — just like speeders and drunken drivers and other public menaces.
Cases are rising in New York and across the country. Nationally, cases had sunk to about 22,000 on Sept. 8, but they rose above 30,000 the next day and have stayed above it since then. Deaths have been creeping up, too.
Cuomo is right to pay attention to the data and jump on any increase. No one wants to wait too long and have the hospitals start filling up again and the state or the country forced back into lockdown.
Wear the mask over your mouth and nose when you’re in a business or public place and wear it when you’re outdoors, too, if you can’t stay at least 6 feet away from other people. It’s the smart and right thing to do, and it’s the law.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
