It's time to start ticketing for mask violations

Requiring masks is like requiring sobriety while driving. It protects you, and it protects everyone else who comes in contact with you. It is fitting and proper that, in a pandemic that is sickening Americans by the thousands and killing them by the hundreds every day, the power of the law is used to diminish the carnage.

People shout a lot of nonsense about their civil rights, but we have never had a civil right to endanger others. All sorts of laws require that we do things to protect the health and safety of ourselves and other people.

The law requiring masks allows for a fine of up to $1,000 per violation, and we agree with Gov. Cuomo that it’s time for enforcement. We’re certain tickets will not be issued for gray-area violations, such as people without masks who pass close to each other on the sidewalk.

But those folks who flout the law (we’ve all spotted and tried to evade them in the supermarket) and especially those who refuse to comply when asked, should be ticketed — just like speeders and drunken drivers and other public menaces.

Cases are rising in New York and across the country. Nationally, cases had sunk to about 22,000 on Sept. 8, but they rose above 30,000 the next day and have stayed above it since then. Deaths have been creeping up, too.