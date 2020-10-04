Hospital strives to offer best cancer care

If you or a loved one is diagnosed with breast cancer, you have access to the full continuum of services offered through the C.R. Wood Cancer Center. This includes everything from advanced treatment options to a dedicated oncology nurse navigator to help you manage and coordinate your treatment and a variety of support groups, activities and classes to strengthen and support you and your family.

We know cancer is a disease that affects an individual and their family far beyond physical health. We are committed to caring for the whole person by providing as many services as possible right here in our community so that patients do not have to travel long distances to receive care in their time of greatest need.

Our community focus means we truly assess and treat the total needs of our patients, and our not-for-profit status allows us to help patients access treatments that they would otherwise not be able to afford.

The incredible gifts of time and philanthropy from our volunteers and community members have enabled us to grow and expand the services we offer through the cancer center, and they reflect the spirit of the center’s namesake, Charles R. Wood, who once said, “We do what we can for society, but it must come from our heart.”