Hospital strives to offer best cancer care

Since 1987, the nationally accredited C.R. Wood Cancer Center has striven every day to provide compassionate, state-of-the-art cancer care in a local, comfortable setting.
As the delivery of cancer care has advanced and the needs of the people we serve have grown, we’ve continued to keep pace with the industry to deliver the best care possible for our patients. Our highly skilled team of providers, nurses and caregivers who make up the cancer center are focused on the physical, emotional, social and financial needs of the patients we serve and the comprehensive programs we offer through the center reflect our deep dedication to personalized care.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month — this is the most common cancer among women in the United States and the number one form of cancer treated at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center.
In 2020 alone, it’s estimated that there will be more than 275,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer in the United States. It’s important the Glens Falls community knows the breadth of services available close to home, including screening, diagnoses and treatment of many forms of cancer — including breast cancer.
The Breast Center at Glens Falls Hospital is an integral component of the C.R. Wood Cancer Center and offers the latest in digital screening technology and expert diagnostic services, delivered by highly trained and genuinely caring clinicians.
If you or a loved one is diagnosed with breast cancer, you have access to the full continuum of services offered through the C.R. Wood Cancer Center. This includes everything from advanced treatment options to a dedicated oncology nurse navigator to help you manage and coordinate your treatment and a variety of support groups, activities and classes to strengthen and support you and your family.
We know cancer is a disease that affects an individual and their family far beyond physical health. We are committed to caring for the whole person by providing as many services as possible right here in our community so that patients do not have to travel long distances to receive care in their time of greatest need.
Our community focus means we truly assess and treat the total needs of our patients, and our not-for-profit status allows us to help patients access treatments that they would otherwise not be able to afford.
The incredible gifts of time and philanthropy from our volunteers and community members have enabled us to grow and expand the services we offer through the cancer center, and they reflect the spirit of the center’s namesake, Charles R. Wood, who once said, “We do what we can for society, but it must come from our heart.”
Throughout the month of October, individuals from across the cancer center will highlight many of the services and programs delivered by our multidisciplinary team of experts that have been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of the people we serve. Whether you have a family history of cancer, have been diagnosed yourself, or you’re simply taking steps to better understand your health and risk factors — we’re here for you.
You can learn more about the C.R. Wood Cancer Center and the Breast Center on the Glens Falls Hospital website. You also can read informative guest essays from our team throughout the month of October.
Dr. John Stoutenburg is medical director of the CR Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital and Donna Winchell is the oncology service line manager.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!