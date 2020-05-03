Guest essay: Working to keep front-line workers safe and healthy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Daily life looks a lot different than it did a few short months ago. The way we work, grocery shop and interact with family and friends has been turned upside-down by the novel coronavirus.

At Glens Falls Hospital, every team member has shifted their priorities and daily tasks to do their part to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on their colleagues, friends and neighbors throughout the region. Every person in the hospital has a part to play, and our job has never been more important than it is now.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the commitment and sacrifice of so many health care professionals, and it’s important that we also recognize the people behind the scenes, giving it their all to keep patients and their colleagues safe, nourished, healthy and cared for. At Glens Falls Hospital, that’s our environmental and nutrition services teams. Day in and day out, these team members show up with a can-do attitude, ready to tackle whatever that day may hold.

Both teams are critical members of the Glens Falls Hospital family, and every day they touch the lives of the patients who enter our hospital.