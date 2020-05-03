Guest essay: Working to keep front-line workers safe and healthy

Daily life looks a lot different than it did a few short months ago. The way we work, grocery shop and interact with family and friends has been turned upside-down by the novel coronavirus.
At Glens Falls Hospital, every team member has shifted their priorities and daily tasks to do their part to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on their colleagues, friends and neighbors throughout the region. Every person in the hospital has a part to play, and our job has never been more important than it is now.
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the commitment and sacrifice of so many health care professionals, and it’s important that we also recognize the people behind the scenes, giving it their all to keep patients and their colleagues safe, nourished, healthy and cared for. At Glens Falls Hospital, that’s our environmental and nutrition services teams. Day in and day out, these team members show up with a can-do attitude, ready to tackle whatever that day may hold.
Both teams are critical members of the Glens Falls Hospital family, and every day they touch the lives of the patients who enter our hospital.
When we learned of our first positive COVID-19 case, members of the environmental services team volunteered, without any hesitation, to sanitize and clean those rooms. As we navigated the transition from a full-service cafeteria to safer meal options, the nutrition services team made sure that employees and patients continued to have access to healthy, nutritious food. For environmental services, our team is using the intensive training they learn from the get-go to keep every area of the hospital clean and properly sanitized, including isolation rooms and areas where COVID-19 patients are being treated. By nature, the work that we do is process-dependent, and we’re used to taking precautionary steps when working in areas with highly contagious patients. The team has adapted quickly to ensure we’re taking the extra steps needed to keep patients and employees as safe as possible during these uncertain times.
In addition to continuing the key role the nutrition services team plays in our patients’ healing process, our team has stepped up to manage the incredible influx of support we’ve seen from our community to keep Glens Falls Hospital team members nourished. From community members to local churches and family-owned businesses, the Glens Falls community has been an incredible support system during this crisis, providing everything from prepared lunches and dinners to snack bags for teams on-the-go. We’ve received so much support that other members of the Glens Falls Hospital team have jumped in to help coordinate and manage food distribution. There’s a lot that we still can’t predict about life on the other side of this, but one thing we know for sure is that as long as there are patients to serve, the Glens Falls Hospital environmental and nutrition services teams will continue to be right there on the front lines working hard to keep our community safe and healthy.
Frank Cheever is senior director of engineering and facilities and Sherry Diefenbach is manager of food and nutrition services at Glens Falls Hospital.
