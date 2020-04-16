Guest essay: Newspapers are needed now

All of this is how local newspapers bring communities together. It’s just one reason they’re so important. While their watchdog role in sustaining our democracy will always be paramount, and one that’s become a crucial part of the ongoing story, this shared commitment to community is shining right now.

Local newspapers care — always have and always will. It’s what sets them apart from all other media, even Facebook. They will be at the Zoning Board meeting you care about, at your Fourth of July parade and your high school graduation. They will write about the kindergarten class trip to the pumpkin farm as well as the school budget, food banks for the hungry, as well as which takeout joint has the best burgers.

They’ve been around so long it’s easy to take them for granted. But they are in danger, especially now that local businesses that provide crucial advertising revenue have closed.

There’s a lot of news you can access for free. Many local newspapers have even temporarily dropped their paywalls on their virus-related content. The gesture reflects their mission to go above and beyond to serve their communities in a time of crisis.

But news really isn’t free. It’s costly to produce. Reporters, photographers, editors, printers, advertising representatives and support staff deserve and need a paycheck for the work they do. To do that, newspapers need the people in those Fourth of July parades and at those school board meetings to subscribe. Now, more than ever, they need their communities.

