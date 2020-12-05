GUEST ESSAY: Flu shots are especially important this year

Between Dec. 6 and 12, we recognize National Influenza Vaccine Week. We are taking this opportunity to encourage our community members to do their part to lessen the impact of flu season by getting your annual flu vaccine.

This year, with the COVID-19 virus and influenza circulating at the same time, it is more important than ever to protect yourself and the people you love by doubling down on the precautionary measures that we know can reduce the spread of viruses, such as wearing a mask, washing your hands, staying home when you’re sick and avoiding large gatherings.

While we prepare for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, we cannot lose sight of the threat of flu season and the measures we have in place to help protect people from influenza, including the flu vaccine.

We cannot ignore the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. Some areas are experiencing a surge for the first time, while others are grappling with a second and even third wave of cases. This is particularly concerning during flu season and presents the threat of a “twindemic” or the occurrence of two epidemics at the same time.