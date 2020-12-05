GUEST ESSAY: Flu shots are especially important this year

Between Dec. 6 and 12, we recognize National Influenza Vaccine Week. We are taking this opportunity to encourage our community members to do their part to lessen the impact of flu season by getting your annual flu vaccine.
This year, with the COVID-19 virus and influenza circulating at the same time, it is more important than ever to protect yourself and the people you love by doubling down on the precautionary measures that we know can reduce the spread of viruses, such as wearing a mask, washing your hands, staying home when you’re sick and avoiding large gatherings.
While we prepare for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, we cannot lose sight of the threat of flu season and the measures we have in place to help protect people from influenza, including the flu vaccine.
We cannot ignore the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. Some areas are experiencing a surge for the first time, while others are grappling with a second and even third wave of cases. This is particularly concerning during flu season and presents the threat of a “twindemic” or the occurrence of two epidemics at the same time.
As we’ve seen throughout the year, viral illnesses can have devastating health consequences, and the potential of a twindemic would put extreme stress on our health care system during a time when we are already navigating the pressures of an ongoing global pandemic.
This past year has undoubtedly been difficult for millions of Americans as the pandemic has swept through the nation and uprooted so many lives. In 2020, we have been confined to our homes, unable to see friends and family members during pivotal moments.
Health care professionals have been stretched in ways we couldn’t have imagined, and our economy has suffered.To move toward a healthier and safer future — one without the threat of the coronavirus pandemic — we must continue to be vigilant and follow public health guidelines that can lessen the impact of both viruses.
On behalf of the Glens Falls Hospital team, we ask that our community renew its collective commitment to protecting ourselves and our neighbors by following the measures we know can prevent the spread of viruses, including getting an annual flu shot. You can schedule a flu shot through your Glens Falls Hospital primary care provider or a local pharmacy.
The flu vaccine is a powerful defense against influenza, but we all should take additional steps to protect ourselves.
If you or someone in your family develops symptoms associated with the flu or COVID-19, avoid contact with others and seek medical attention. Be aware that it can be very difficult to diagnose COVID-19 or flu on your own —don’t assume. Seek professional guidance.
Remember, health care professionals work every day to provide the routine and lifesaving care our patients need. Whether that’s treating the flu, COVID-19 or another medical need, Glens Falls Hospital is here.
