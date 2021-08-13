GUEST EDITORIAL: Wishing all the best for Kathy Hochul

Faced with universal demands for him to step down and clearly unable to govern, Gov. Andrew Cuomo did the only sane thing: He tendered his resignation. Good riddance. Now Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over at a key moment for the state.

She’s largely unknown and untested — but good signs abound: The Buffalo native has called herself “an independent Democrat” and got her start in politics as an aide to Rep. John LaFalce and the late, great Sen. Pat Moynihan, both independent-minded liberals.

When then-Lt. Gov. David Paterson took over in 2008 after a prostitution scandal forced out Gov. Eliot Spitzer, he’d served in the state Senate for decades, including as minority leader. Hochul has years in local government, a term in Congress and seven years as Cuomo’s rarely consulted LG. (Ironically, she led the gov’s “Enough is Enough” sexual-assault-prevention initiative.)

“As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor,” she tweeted Tuesday. She’s also visited all 62 of the state’s counties every year as LG.