GUEST EDITORIAL: Why a computer chip factory is not another Amazon

Central New York is reportedly getting closer to attracting a semiconductor factory to the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay, bringing 3,000 to 5,000 jobs. It’s close enough that planners are thinking about how they might head off the kind of backlash that sunk Amazon’s plan to locate a second headquarters in New York City.

You’ll recall how activists (and some editorial boards) recoiled at the nearly $3 billion in subsidies New York state offered Amazon to attract one of its two East Coast headquarters, and 25,000 tech jobs, to Long Island City in Queens. They questioned why New York would throw so much taxpayer money at a trillion-dollar online retailer led by the world’s richest man. Residents worried they would be priced out by an influx of highly paid tech workers. Lawmakers were blindsided by the incentive deal hashed out in secret by the Cuomo administration. As opposition stiffened, Amazon quit New York and focused on its HQ2 in suburban Washington, D.C., instead.

There are lessons to be learned from New York’s Amazon debacle. But a computer chip factory is not another Amazon. The stakes are immeasurably higher.

First, the nation’s economic competitiveness depends on creating more semiconductor manufacturing capacity in the United States.