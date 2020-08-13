GUEST EDITORIAL: Whitney Park should be protected, not state-owned

The price is high, but that’s not the main reason we don’t want the state to buy it — even though the governor is considering cutting school and Medicaid funding as revenue dries up amid the COVID-19 pandemic. State land purchases come from the Environmental Protection Fund, which New York has been generously supplying lately with $300 million a year.

A bigger reason is that the state Department of Environmental Conservation doesn’t have enough staff to manage the Adirondack Forest Preserve we already have — too few forest rangers and too few foresters, who draw up management plans. While governors like spending tax money to add to the Forest Preserve, Gov. Andrew Cuomo doesn’t like spending money to maintain it. His DEC budgets — approved by the state Legislature — have insisted on the same number of staff, even as he has massively increased the Forest Preserve’s size and even as way more people are venturing into it (more on that in a second). Until the state fundamentally improves its approach to caring for public assets, we believe buying more land will only stretch the management thinner.