GUEST EDITORIAL: Vindman, Romney, Yovanovitch and more were democracy's heroes

Their courage stands in contrast to the vast majority of Trump’s fellow Republican officeholders. Those few who initially spoke out against his excesses soon left public life or learned to keep their mouths shut. Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee are two clear examples. But some chose to stay in public life — and were not afraid to stand up to the president. The late Sen. John McCain was one such leader, and Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Bob Sasse of Nebraska are two others. “This is rotten to the core,” Sasse said as word of Trump’s self-dealing pardons spread Christmas week.

Others who went along for far too long with Trump’s worst instincts eventually found their voice. And while “hero” seems hardly appropriate, given how tardy their voices have been, they have done the nation a service by speaking out. Chris Christie and even Mitch McConnell have at long last discovered even they have limits that Trump’s wild narcissism has exceeded.

Nowhere have those limits been tested more severely than in the crucible of the 2020 presidential election. Some heroes have responded with courage to stand against partisan criticism and harsh disapproval to do what the law and justice require.