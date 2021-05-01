GUEST EDITORIAL: U.S. stockpile of vaccines can help Canada tame COVID and reopen border

Now would be a good time for Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, and other members of Western New York’s delegation to remind the president that our neighboring country needs us to do more than try.

The pandemic has put Ontario hospitals through a severe stress test. Intensive care units are having to turn away patients. Hospitals can’t perform anything but emergency services and the province under Premier Doug Ford has been yo-yoing between lockdown orders and partial reopenings.

The tables have turned since the summer of 2020, when this country was underperforming many others in containing coronavirus and the border closure was enacted more to protect Canadians from the people on our side.

In addition to Western New Yorkers who are kept apart from loved ones during the border closure, the two countries have overlapping economic interests. We depend on Canadians who come to shop and attend plays, concerts and sporting events. Americans also support Canadian tourism, retail and arts establishments. And Buffalo Niagara businesses often have cross-border ties.

Ford turned down an offer from Trudeau to dispatch Red Cross staff to help with inoculations. Ford said the province’s first priority was getting more vaccine supply.

Meanwhile, Canada’s procurement minister, Anita Anand, told CTV on Sunday that her country is in negotiations with the United States to get more doses of AstraZeneca shots. She expected Canada’s supply to ramp up significantly by late May to early June.

