GUEST EDITORIAL: Trump should refuse to help, blame Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi must be supremely confident of a sweeping Democratic victory on Nov. 3. How else to explain why she refuses to compromise on a coronavirus relief bill when President Trump is aching for her to accept another $1.5 trillion?

The House Speaker issued her latest refusal to negotiate on Tuesday, saying “the skinny deal is a Republican bill: That’s not a deal at all.” Only a Beltway lifer would call “skinny” the Senate GOP’s offer last week of $500 billion. And that’s only the Senate offer.

Trump, through Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the speaker’s favorite negotiator, is all but begging Pelosi to accept the proposal of some $1.5 trillion that a bipartisan group of 50 House members released on Tuesday. Yet the speaker had her committee chairs dismiss even that as inadequate. She’s holding out for no less than $2.2 trillion— on top of the nearly $3 trillion in relief that Congress has already passed this year.