GUEST EDITORIAL: Trump's war against immigration is grinding on — with unfortunate success

Immigration was a highly contentious issue in the United States long before President Trump took office, but his ascension to power, his predisposition to unilateral action and his willful ignorance about immigrants and their value to the American economy have made the discussion even more fractious, if that’s possible. The situation is especially fraught because of Trump’s racially framed view of the world, and because Congress is too ineffectual to stand up to him.

In fact, over the last three years, the Trump administration has simply ignored Congress, and in some cases, federal law, to reshape U.S. immigration policy through a series of executive orders, departmental rulings and internal directives. It has been a broad, multi-pronged assault on decades of U.S. policy that had encouraged immigrants from a cross section of the world to come to this country.

Among those the U.S. had encouraged were aging parents reunifying with their immigrant children, workers with in-demand skills, wealthy entrepreneurs willing to invest their money here and the lucky people who won visas in annual lotteries from nations under-represented in the other immigration categories. And the U.S. lived up to a longstanding commitment to take in refugees from war zones and those who suffer persecution in their home countries.