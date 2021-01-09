GUEST EDITORIAL: Trump is a menace who must be removed from office right away

President Trump’s refusal to accept his election defeat and his relentless incitement of his supporters led Wednesday to the unthinkable: an assault on the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob that overwhelmed police and drove Congress from its chambers as it was debating the counting of electoral votes.

Responsibility for this act of sedition lies squarely with the president, who has shown that his continued tenure in office poses a grave threat to U.S. democracy. He should be removed.

Trump encouraged the mob to gather on Wednesday, as Congress was set to convene, and to “be wild.” After repeating a panoply of absurd conspiracy theories about the election, he urged the crowd to march on the Capitol. “We’re going to walk down, and I’ll be there with you,” he said. “You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”

The president did not follow the mob, but instead passively watched it on television as its members tore down fences around the Capitol and overwhelmed officers guarding the building. House members and senators were forced to flee. Shots were fired, one person was struck and killed. Four others, including a police officer, have died as well.