GUEST EDITORIAL: Trump conspiracy theory is debunked

Horowitz recommended that the FBI and the Justice Department adopt procedures to ensure that applications for an order to conduct electronic surveillance are based on “all relevant and accurate information.” That almost goes without saying, and it’s unfortunate that the FBI needs to be chastised about it.

Predictably, Trump mischaracterized the Horowitz report, saying that it revealed “an overthrow of government.” And Atty. Gen. William Barr, who famously told a congressional committee that he believed spying on the Trump campaign “did occur,” quibbled with Horowitz even as he lauded his investigation as a credit to the Justice Department.

“The inspector general’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken,” Barr said _ as if his opinion is as valuable as that of the man who’s spent months investigating the issue. A more guarded statement of disagreement came from John Durham, the career prosecutor who is conducting a criminal investigation of the origins of the Russia investigation. Durham said that he had told Horowitz that “we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”