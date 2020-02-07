GUEST EDITORIAL: Tough week for Divided States of America

It has not been a good week for the United States of America.

The Iowa debacle compromised badly needed trust in how the nation’s votes will be counted. President Trump abused the courtesy of the Congress by turning his State of the Union speech into a reelection rally. And the Senate’s vote to acquit him of the impeachment charges put in doubt whether there is any way to remove a president who abuses his power and obstructs justice.

Some of the damage can be repaired. The incomplete returns from unrepresentative Iowa settled nothing about who is the Democratic Party’s best hope to defeat Trump. They did, however, send Joe Biden the message that it will take more than long experience, a strong record and personal decency to win the nomination. There were concerns about Biden’s organizational efforts in Iowa. Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders left nothing to chance.

What happened in Congress was far more consequential than a small-state caucus.

In Trump, the nation once again saw a president who lost the popular vote but acts as if he had a mandate for extreme right-wing governance, who has a casual relationship with the truth and who is incapable of repenting or even recognizing what he does wrong.