GUEST EDITORIAL: The old have much to offer us

When Jerry Brown returned to the governor’s mansion in California after 28 years he said he was the longest active public figure in the Western Hemisphere next to Fidel Castro. It was a joke but he was not far off. He was 73 at the time and got into politics in his 20s. He is 83 now and left office just two years ago.

Unlike Castro, Mr. Brown learned from his youthful errors and had grown relaxed and wise. He didn’t need a pollster or a handler to tell him what to say in a press conference or how to cut his hair.

And he did a fine job on his second tour of duty.

Europeans, traditionally, have had more respect for the elders of their culture and politics and were more willing to invest them with power. Think Konrad Adenauer in post-World War II Germany. He came to power, as chancellor, at 73 and held office for almost 17 years.

Charles de Gaulle was president of France from 1959 to 1969. He was 69 when he took office and was viewed as an old man. He had long been a national legend after leading the Free French in the war. His greatest chapter was to come.

Churchill was returned to No. 10 Downing Street at the age of 77.

He was not in great shape physically. But Churchill at 50% was worth most men at 500%.