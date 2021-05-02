GUEST EDITORIAL: Supreme Court threatens safety of Empire State

Even as New York City struggles to contain a bloody surge in shootings, here comes the U.S. Supreme Court agreeing to hear a challenge to New York’s responsibly strict gun laws, which make it hard to get a permit to carry a concealed firearm.

If the high court’s emboldened conservative majority adopts the radical interpretation that the Second Amendment guarantees Americans’ ability to keep a loaded weapon on their person no matter what, it will be spitting in the face of the nation’s safest big city and every other place with life-saving gun-safety regulations.

New York is relatively permissive in allowing people to get permits to carry guns to protect their homes or businesses — but requires “proper cause,” a higher bar, to be able to carry when out and about. That is one big reason the firearm death rate statewide here is just 3.9 per 100,000, one of the nation’s lowest. In anything-goes Texas and Florida, the rate is 12.7 per 100,000. In Missouri, 20.6. In Mississippi, 24.2.

Yet now, some among Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts — all of whom claim to respect precedent and the original intent of the Constitution — champ at the bit to rewrite both.