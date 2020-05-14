Guest editorial: Supreme Court must affirm again — the law applies to presidents, too

President Richard Nixon got the same result when he tried to prevent prosecutors from getting his Oval Office tapes on the ground that they were protected by executive privilege.

Trump doesn’t have as strong a claim as either of his predecessors, since the records now being sought aren’t government documents possibly subject to privilege; and they aren’t even in Trump’s possession — they are sought from his accountants and bankers — so it’s not a burden for him to hand them over.

On the other side, Doug Letter, the lawyer for the House of Representatives, did a poor job of allaying the justices’ fears about Congress abusing its subpoena power. “At some point,” Justice Clarence Thomas said, “this thing gets out of control.” Letter offered no clear limit.

And what about the subpoena issued by Vance, the Manhattan prosecutor, who is an actual law enforcement authority? Trump lost this case in the lower courts, too — and then he appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn that ruling on the ground of temporary “absolute immunity.” In other words, arguing that there can be effectively no legal oversight of the president while he is in office. Could he shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and be immune from investigation or prosecution? Trump’s lawyers made this exact argument in a federal appeals court last year.