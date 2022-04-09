GUEST EDITORIAL: Return of state assessments needed in schools

The pandemic has wreaked havoc upon our daily lives in the past couple of years, and education has taken an especially hard hit with millions of children learning remotely. Few thought the COVID-19 deep freeze would persist for two years.

Although students and teachers may be basking in their newfound freedom from masks, at least for the most part, the pandemic remains lurking and ready to throw off new variants. For now, various aspects of normal life are creeping back into daily routines. That makes this an appropriate time to take stock and nowhere is that more important than in schools: What impact has the pandemic had on education?

New York’s Department of Education is taking steps to quantify that. After dropping or restricting state assessments in English and math for the previous two years, it has once again begun administering them. Third- through eighth-graders have already taken the English language arts assessment. Math assessments start April 26.

The tests are not meant to be punitive but to gather a baseline to determine where students are in the learning process. That’s the right approach. It will be difficult to move everyone forward without first understanding where they are.

Students have been going through a difficult and emotionally taxing time during this pandemic as they tried to learn through videoconferencing. It has been doubly hard for parents who have had to assist their children and worse for those who who lacked reliable broadband service.

This is not to omit teachers. They have been doing a remarkable job in teaching via videoconference while dealing with distractions and the nonexistent classroom setting. Teachers are well qualified in assessing student progress, and there are other measures, besides state tests, by which to make these determinations. Still, this is a valuable tool that can allow for comparisons within and among schools across the state. The tests are not only appropriate, but necessary.

West Seneca Superintendent Matthew Bystrak put it well when he said of the assessments: “Are they the end-all, be-all? Absolutely not. It’s one data point at a moment in time.”

This is the moment. It is time to take stock of where students are along the educational continuum using the assessments as a measure.

The tests were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and last year the tests were shortened from two sessions to one. Students learning remotely did not have to take them. The combination of anomalies prompted Education Commissioner Betty Rosa to declare that the test results should not be compared to previous years.

Even the opt-out movement seemed to take a break. The reasons for the decline and the number of students opting out of the tests, even before the pandemic, most certainly have to do with the fact that the tests are no longer used in teacher evaluations. Also, the results cannot be used as the primary measure for making decisions about a student’s academic placement.

Some parents remain hesitant about allowing their children to take assessments this year. They should focus on the ability to fully use the assessments as an important tool in determining how badly the pandemic undermined their children’s education.

This editorial was written by The Buffalo News editorial board and first appeared in that publication.

