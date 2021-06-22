GUEST EDITORIAL: Remember the joy and the pain of Juneteenth

This is a historic moment and welcome acknowledgment of the end of slavery and how interwoven it is in U.S. history. Yet, it’s happening as statehouses across the nation are enacting and some members of Congress are supporting laws that forbid the teaching in schools of the role slavery and racism played in American history.

You can’t celebrate what ended June 19, 1865, without acknowledging what began in 1619 when the first enslaved African landed in America. It was 1619 that made 6/19 necessary, and the story doesn’t end with Granger’s reading of General Order No. 3. You can’t say slavery ended and then ignore the crippling legacy of that barbaric institution, which is what General Order No. 3 did:

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”