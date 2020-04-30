Guest editorial: Re-energize to fight for planet Earth

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic underscores how utterly interconnected we are on this planet. Manmade borders, political beliefs, religion, gender, age, profession — none holds sway over an undiscriminating deadly virus.

And so in fighting the coronavirus we unite. The same sense of common purpose must be engaged to fight for Earth’s future.

The altered environment is a slower-moving tragedy than the current pandemic, but every bit as deadly. Ultimately, even more so.

The alarm about climate change from global warming has been sounded for years as scientists document the melting of the polar ice caps, which has far-reaching implications for weather patterns, economics and health. But the response, despite the scientific evidence, has been mixed.

Some, even in high places, deny this is a problem created by human beings. Denial, however, will not stop the severe weather-related eruptions around the world, from powerful hurricanes and tornadoes to vast wildfires.

One would expect that 50 years after the first Earth Day was observed we would be in a much better place of stewardship.