Guest editorial: Re-energize to fight for planet Earth

The coronavirus pandemic underscores how utterly interconnected we are on this planet. Manmade borders, political beliefs, religion, gender, age, profession — none holds sway over an undiscriminating deadly virus.
And so in fighting the coronavirus we unite. The same sense of common purpose must be engaged to fight for Earth’s future.
The altered environment is a slower-moving tragedy than the current pandemic, but every bit as deadly. Ultimately, even more so.
The alarm about climate change from global warming has been sounded for years as scientists document the melting of the polar ice caps, which has far-reaching implications for weather patterns, economics and health. But the response, despite the scientific evidence, has been mixed.
Some, even in high places, deny this is a problem created by human beings. Denial, however, will not stop the severe weather-related eruptions around the world, from powerful hurricanes and tornadoes to vast wildfires.
One would expect that 50 years after the first Earth Day was observed we would be in a much better place of stewardship.
On April 22, 1970, people rose up to do something about the polluted air and water in this country. Smog blanketed cities on hot days, rivers ran colors from rampant industrial waste, wildlife was imperiled, as Rachel Carson warned about the use of pesticides in her 1962 book, “Silent Spring.”
As a result, the Clean Water Act was enacted and the federal Environmental Protection Agency was formed. Regulations worked for the betterment of all.
In the Northeast, we see the return of the bald eagle population as testament to a healthier environment.
But the Northeast still suffers from air quality compromised bu pollution, and COVID-19 exposes the fragility of lung health.
We are concerned that any progress since the first Earth Day is unraveling before our eyes. The director of the EPA, a former lobbyist for the coal industry, has acted on administration goals to reduce helpful regulations, some under the mantle of dealing with the pandemic. Those actions will have direct effects on the Adirondacks and could bring back the scourge of acid rain.
In March, the EPA announced that power plants and factories could determine for themselves whether they could meet legal requirements for reporting air and water pollution. They could monitor themselves without fines. The same month the EPA aggressively rolled back emission standards for vehicles. The list goes on.
We must re-energize and get active about fighting for the environment and saving Earth, for all its interconnected inhabitants.
This editorial was first published April 22 in the New Haven (Connecticut) Register.
