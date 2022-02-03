GUEST EDITORIAL: Push to change overtime rule again will hurt both farmers and grocery buyers

Two of the three wage-board members who voted last week to lower the number of hours farm workers work before they qualify overtime, we suspect, have little sense about the demands of farm life. State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon should reject the proposal, and for several reasons.

For one, the timing is wrong. More significantly, the change is all but guaranteed to put unbearable stresses on some farms while hurting, rather than helping, the workers whom the change purports to help.

Start with the timing: A state law known as the Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act took effect in 2020, giving agriculture workers new labor protections, including time-and-a-half pay on work over 60 hours in a week. The law also required the three-person Farm Laborers Wage Board to discuss whether to change the overtime rule, reducing it to 40 hours per week, as labor activists are demanding.

But the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed everything in 2020, and, two years later, it remains a threat. There’s been no time to evaluate the change in any informative way. In legal circles, the maxim is that hard cases make bad law. That is, you don’t change laws based on extreme cases, just as you don’t routinely build infrastructure to withstand a 100-year storm.

Yet, in this case, proponents are recklessly pushing to dramatically change an already sweeping measure, even though there has been no chance to evaluate its impact in the midst of a 100-year pandemic. Any changes need to be based on a year or more of typical conditions. What’s the rush?

As to the meat of the issue, it’s also a mistake to cavalierly apply the standards of the manufacturing world to those of agriculture, especially if New Yorkers want to continue benefiting from an abundance of locally grown food. As labor costs rise, western New York farmers say they would have to consider changing what they grow or where they grow it.

For example, a study done by three researchers at Cornell University found that two-thirds of the dairy farms represented in the interview said that an overtime threshold of 40 hours would cause them to drop milk production or leave agriculture entirely. Half of the fruit and vegetable farms represented said they would have to shrink operations or leave the industry. Some would consider switching to a crop whose harvest is less labor intensive.

Perhaps most significantly, 70% of guest workers — the very people the change is supposed to help — said they would consider going to another state if hours were further capped in New York. Why? Because they would work fewer hours.

So why, again, does the Farm Laborers Wage Board want to change a law when they haven’t been able to evaluate the last change? It seems a reflexive wish to apply manufacturing standards to an industry dependent not on supply chains and assembly lines, but on nature: the attributes of the animals and crops that farmers tend and the way that weather and the season affect them. Agriculture in that way is predictably unpredictable.

The law that took effect last year was chancy, though farmers seem to have adapted. Some will argue they can similarly adjust to a 40-hour week. That is a cavalier approach to such an important industry and, in any case, it’s not something to experiment with during so aberrant a period.

The decision rests with Reardon, the labor commissioner, and Reardon works for Kathy Hochul, the governor from western New York. Hochul has made herself familiar with the challenges that come with farming. She knows, better than the two wage-board members who voted for this unwise change, the challenges faced by the state’s farmers.

What’s more, she has an easy out. Under the best of circumstances, it would be too soon to change this law and those circumstances — far from the best — have been historically abnormal. That’s more than enough cause for Hochul and Reardon to take more time before making so significant a change. This is no time to turn New York’s farmers into guinea pigs.

This editorial was written by The Buffalo News editorial board and first appeared in that publication.

