GUEST EDITORIAL: NY must get school reopening guidance done soon

As New York state school districts muddled their way through an academic year with pandemic restrictions, one of the more frustrating periods came in the early spring when it started to become clear that COVID-19 cases were declining.

State officials had information about decreasing infection rates, along with data that showed students who were able to attend in-person school were excellent at wearing masks and not spreading infections while in classes. The also had revised CDC guidance about distancing among masked students.

But for many weeks, despite the pleadings of school district leaders and families around the state, state officials refused to update their guidance. When they finally did, students in many districts had just a couple of months left for expanded in-person instruction.

It was a failure by state education and health officials, and it was one they should have been determined not to repeat. But as the final days of July count down, school officials trying to plan for the 2021-22 academic year find themselves in an unpleasantly familiar situation.

They are waiting for the state to put out some guidance.