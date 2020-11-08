GUEST EDITORIAL: New York must do better with counting absentees

For a state that imagines itself a model of progressivism, New York often finds itself behind the times. It’s doing it again as the state fumbles the critical task of counting absentee ballots quickly and efficiently. New York needs to do better. There are many leaders it could follow.
The problem here is that county boards of elections are prohibited from counting votes until three days after the election, and many wait longer, given that ballots postmarked as late as Election Day may still be undelivered. In previous years, when comparatively few voters cast absentee ballots, that didn’t make an appreciable difference in the outcome. Not any more.
This year, recognizing the threat of the novel coronavirus, New York expanded the reasons for requesting an absentee ballot to include fear of Covid-19. That prompted a tsunami of requests. But, while New York responsibly attended to a real problem on the front end, it did nothing to relieve the obvious problems the solution would cause down the line as those ballots deluged elections offices.
The anti-progressive result played out in June in some special elections around New York. In some districts, voters waited more than a month before a winner was declared. (And a lesson learned for this week’s counting: The early results weren’t a reliable guide to how the votes would ultimately total.)
Since then, New York has done little to fix the problems that vandalized the state’s system for absentee voting. With the Legislature out of session, it might have been difficult to make necessary changes, but a new session begins in January and there can be no excuse, including the pandemic, for failing to bring the state into the 21st century before next June’s primaries. There is no shortage of models.
Consider Colorado. There, no law limits when the processing of ballots can begin. Generally speaking, processing means verifying voter signatures and physically preparing ballots for counting. It puts the state ahead of the game. New York prefers to dawdle.
The counting, itself, begins even before Election Day in Colorado. This year, the job began on Oct. 19. In the past, that policy has allowed Colorado to declare a winner the night of the election. It did so on Tuesday night, as well, allowing Joe Biden and Democratic Senate candidate John Hickenlooper to claim victories there.
Election officials in New York may howl that counting can’t be done early, because someone may leak the information prematurely. That doesn’t wash. Unless New York wants to affirm that the state is irredeemably corrupt, it can surely devise mechanisms that will ensure appropriate secrecy. In any event, Colorado does it, with no complaints from Democrats or Republicans.
Indeed, Colorado routinely conducts elections by mail. Its voters don’t need to request a mail-in ballot; the state automatically sends them to all registered voters. That’s what New York should aim for.
As the state discovered in this year’s school board elections, voting by mail dramatically improves participation. In this year’s voting for school budgets and board members, turnout tripled over the previous year, according to the office of state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.
Other states can offer New York a template to consider. Deep red Utah also conducts its elections by mail. It begins counting mail-in ballots on Election Day, before the polls close. Meanwhile, 17 states, including Colorado, this year allowed counting to begin before Election Day, according to Ballotpedia. Apparently, they are able to keep a secret and also understand, as New York does not, that efficiency in counting bolsters confidence in the system.
We can do better than this. It’s up to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the newly elected Legislature to put this near the top of their 2021 to-do list.
This editorial was first published Nov. 4 in The Buffalo News.
