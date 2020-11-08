GUEST EDITORIAL: New York must do better with counting absentees

For a state that imagines itself a model of progressivism, New York often finds itself behind the times. It’s doing it again as the state fumbles the critical task of counting absentee ballots quickly and efficiently. New York needs to do better. There are many leaders it could follow.

The problem here is that county boards of elections are prohibited from counting votes until three days after the election, and many wait longer, given that ballots postmarked as late as Election Day may still be undelivered. In previous years, when comparatively few voters cast absentee ballots, that didn’t make an appreciable difference in the outcome. Not any more.

This year, recognizing the threat of the novel coronavirus, New York expanded the reasons for requesting an absentee ballot to include fear of Covid-19. That prompted a tsunami of requests. But, while New York responsibly attended to a real problem on the front end, it did nothing to relieve the obvious problems the solution would cause down the line as those ballots deluged elections offices.

The anti-progressive result played out in June in some special elections around New York. In some districts, voters waited more than a month before a winner was declared. (And a lesson learned for this week’s counting: The early results weren’t a reliable guide to how the votes would ultimately total.)