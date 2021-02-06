GUEST EDITORIAL: Moms who left jobs during pandemic deserve consideration in rescue bill

Around 50 national personalities signed on to a recent ad campaign, urging President Joe Biden to reconsider the design of his $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue package. They justifiably want him and Congress to take into account the 2 million mothers who have been removed from the workforce through no fault of their own during the pandemic. Someone had to stay home with the kids when they couldn’t go to school, and women appear to have drawn the short straw in far greater proportions than men.

Many of the job-displaced women had promising careers. Their upward trajectory has been interrupted while their male counterparts stayed on track. Others are single moms who were struggling to get by before the pandemic with near-minimum wage jobs. Whether to leave kids untended so mom can go to work is a choice no one should have to make.

The Marshall Plan for Moms campaign isn’t asking for a handout. Campaigners — doctors, academics, chief executives, authors and prominent actors — are asking that America’s moms receive compensation that recognizes someone had to take care of America’s kids when the pandemic turned everyone’s life upside down.

“Motherhood isn’t a favor and it’s not a luxury. It’s a job,” the campaign stated in a full-page New York Times ad.