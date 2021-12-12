GUEST EDITORIAL: Mask mandate serves a greater good

Gov. Kathy Hochul followed through on her vow to act if statistics on COVID-19 in New York did not show significant improvement. Hochul ordered a state mask mandate for indoor public spaces that begins Monday.

It’s an appropriate response for a state in which the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43% and hospitalizations have increased by 29% since Thanksgiving.

“I have warned for weeks that additional steps could be necessary, and now we are at that point based upon three metrics: increasing cases, reduced hospital capacity and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas,” Hochul said.

The governor is aware of the pushback her order will bring. At a press briefing on Dec. 2, Hochul said she knew that enforcing any new mandates across upstate would be a challenge.

She said she supports the local officials who follow the mandates, “but there’s also the reality that it’s almost impossible to enforce this kind of behavior among a population that just won’t do it.”

Erie County has its share of residents like that — people who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated against COVID-19, which is one explanation for why we are among the hardest-hit areas of the states.

Dr. Peter Winkelstein, executive director of the University at Buffalo’s Institute for Healthcare Informatics, told The News this week that our region is “in a red alert situation here. Our case numbers are through the roof.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz ordered an indoor mask mandate here that began Nov. 23. The effort to keep the public safe from coronavirus isn’t helped by local officials in Grand Island, Marilla, West Seneca and elsewhere who make headlines by announcing they won’t enforce mask mandates.

That sentiment can also be found in Niagara County, where county Legislature Chairwoman Becky Wydysh said enforcing a mask mandate is not the best use of county resources.

Some of the officials admit that masks and vaccines will protect against the virus, but they object to the word “mandate,” which to them sounds like an infringement on their freedom. Those objections are keeping some lawyers busy and radio talk shows energized, but they ignore reality. The delta and omicron variants are prolonging the pandemic. COVID fatigue is not an excuse that allows New Yorkers to declare victory and go home, not with our hospitals bulging to capacity and too many citizens suffering with an illness that is largely preventable.

The state regulations are similar to Erie County’s. Masks are not required in a business or venue that has a full vaccination mandate. The state order is in effect until Jan. 15, at which time the governor promised to re-evaluate it.

Poloncarz has so far stopped short of imposing a vaccine mandate for indoor venues, though he is expected to announce Monday if further restrictions are coming. Requiring COVID shots would run into more resistance than mask requirements. And if enough people do their civic duty by wearing their masks, and more take personal responsibility by getting immunized, vaccine requirements and the possibility of capacity limits or business shutdowns can be avoided.

“I don’t want ever to go back to a place ever again where people couldn’t go to their business or go to their schools,” Hochul said Friday.

A mask requirement may be a nuisance to some, but it serves a greater good. Children are resilient enough to cope with a piece of cloth on their face if it means staying in school, rather than being plunged back into remote learning, which extracts academic, social and mental health costs on too many young people. Remote or hybrid schooling also injects chaos into the lives of working parents if they cannot count on their children being in a classroom every day.

Businesses large and small can roll with the punches if they want to avoid a knockout punch — being shut down if COVID gets out of control.

There were objections when states and localities first prohibited smoking indoors in public places, but we now accept those laws that let us breathe easier. Stopping the spread of airborne particles and droplets during a pandemic deserves the same level of concern.

This editorial was written by The Buffalo News editorial board and first appeared in that publication.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0